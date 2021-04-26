New York State Police cracking down on work zone violations

Through April 30, troopers will patrol work zones throughout the state to make sure drivers are obeying flagging personnel and to enforce work zone speed limits.

NEW YORK — New York State Police will be cracking down on work zone violations this week across New York State.

In support of National Work Zone Awareness Week, New York State Police will crack down on reckless driving in work zones during "Operation Hardhat." Now through April 30, troopers will patrol work zones throughout the state to make sure drivers are obeying flagging personnel and to enforce work zone speed limits.

"More and more New Yorkers will take to the roads as our state's economy gradually reopens and recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, and that means it's going to become even more important to ensure everyone is driving safely," said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

"During National Work Zone Awareness Week, it's critical to remember the dangers that transportation workers and law enforcement personnel face on our highways and that we do everything we can to support them. New York State has zero tolerance for drivers who endanger our dedicated workforce and through Operation Hardhat, we will make it clear that anyone who disregards these laws will be held accountable."

#OperationHardHat is returning this construction season. You never know which highway #WorkZone employees are actually the @nyspolice waiting to catch you driving irresponsibly.https://t.co/5Lya9ryElk — NYSDOT (@NYSDOT) April 26, 2021

Last year during Operation Hardhat New York State Police issued 1,770 tickets, which was nearly a 70 percent increase from 2019.

"As construction season gets underway and more drivers take to our roadways, it is imperative for drivers to watch their speed, stay alert, and put down their electronic devices when traveling through work zones," said Acting State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen.