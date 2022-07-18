NYSP asking for public's help locating missing man

Joseph D. Cione, 20, was reported missing from Boston, NY on Sunday.

BOSTON, N.Y. — New York State Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing person.

Joseph D. Cione, 20, was reported missing from Boston, NY on Sunday. Troopers say Cione went out for a run on Boston State Road around 9 a.m. and never returned home.

Cione is said to be 5 feet 8 inches tall. He has brown hair, blue eyes, a goatee and a mustache.

Cione was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt in a cream color, along with an orange knit hat, grey sweatpants and white Under Armor sneakers.