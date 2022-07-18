NYSP asking for public's help locating missing man

BOSTON, N.Y. — New York State Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing person.
Joseph D. Cione, 20, was reported missing from Boston, NY on Sunday. Troopers say Cione went out for a run on Boston State Road around 9 a.m. and never returned home.
Cione is said to be 5 feet 8 inches tall. He has brown hair, blue eyes, a goatee and a mustache.
Cione was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt in a cream color, along with an orange knit hat, grey sweatpants and white Under Armor sneakers.
Anyone with information about Cione's whereabouts is asked to contact New York State Police at (585) 344-6200.