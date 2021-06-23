NYSP asking for public's help identifying man involved in incident at Angola Service Area

Troopers say a man reportedly threw a credit card reader and drinks at a McDonald’s employee early Tuesday morning at the Angola Service Area on the Thruway.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man following an incident Tuesday at the Angola Service Area on the Thruway.

According to a post on Facebook from New York State Police, a man reportedly threw a credit card reader and drinks at a McDonald’s employee at the Angola Service Area. The incident happened around 1 a.m.

Troopers say the man was last seen leaving the Angola Service Area in a dark-colored SUV with out-of-state plates.