NYSP: 2 teenagers killed in Clarence crash

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Two teenagers have died following a one-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Clarence.

According to New York State Police, troopers were called to Delaware Road near, Goodrich Road, around 4:10 p.m. for reports of a car that drove into a tree.

Based on further investigation, troopers say a 2020 Jeep Cherokee was driving east on Delaware Road when it crossed into the oncoming lane and drove off the road on the north shoulder. After driving off the roadway, the Jeep overturned and hit a tree.

Two teenagers were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The driver, identified as Luke T. Malinich, 17, of Amherst, and the passenger, Lauren E. Taggart, 17, of Williamsville, were both pronounced dead at the scene.\

State Police say the teens were students at Williamsville South High School. They say the school will have counselors on hand to provide support to anyone in the school community that will need it during this difficult time.

Troopers say the crash is still under investigation. However, it's believed that speeding was a factor in the deadly crash.