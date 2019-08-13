According to the Attorney General's Office, New York State is paying to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against former Assemblyman Dennis Gabryszak. New York agreed to pay one of Gabryszak's former aides $100,000 in damages and $25,000 in lost wages.

His former assistant filed her lawsuit in the court of claims, and the State Attorney General represented the state. Gabryszak must appear in federal court for several cases.

Gabryszak faced sexual harassment allegations from more than a dozen former aides. He resigned back in early 2014.

