New York state passes bill banning the sale of animal-tested cosmetics

Governor Kathy Hochul signed the New York Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York is now the 10th state to ban the sales of cosmetics being tested on animals.

Governor Kathy Hochul signed The New York Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act last week.

This bill will forbid the sale of cosmetics being tested on animals, and require manufacturers to use non-animal testing methods.

A spokesperson for North America at Cruelty-Free International hopes this bill will bring about federal change.

"New York has a reputation internationally as a fashion and beauty capital of the world. So the fact that this law has passed in New York, is hugely significant. We really hope that will be the tipping point for federal action to harmonize all state laws on the issue of cosmetics because nobody wants cosmetics that are tested on animals," Monica Engebretson said.