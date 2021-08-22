New York State's updated partial unemployment system now in effect

The changes are meant for people who lost full-time work and are now working part time, 30 hours or fewer a week, and making $504 or less per week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sunday was the first day to certify for benefits under New York State's updated partial unemployment system.

The state is now using hours worked to determine how much money is paid out.

It's meant for people who lost full-time work and are now working part-time, 30 hours or fewer a week and making $504 or less per week.

The breakdown looks like this:

If you worked zero to 10 hours, your unemployment will not be reduced, over 31 hours and you will not receive benefits.

You can find more information about these changes on the New York State Department of Labor website.