Several New York State organizations joined together to create an inclusive day of fun on Saturday.

The New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD), New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, and Special Olympics New York created Get Together Day to provide healthful activities for everyone.

Utilizing several New York State parks, Get Together Day showcased a range of accessible opportunities offered by state parks.

The event allowed people with and without developmental disabilities to participate in park activities and nature programs at the Buffalo Harbor State Park. It also encouraged everyone at any level of ability to get involved and have a good time.

"Get Together Day at NYS Parks offers New Yorkers of all ability levels the opportunity to visit and explore the splendor of our accessible park system that offers something for everyone and provides the chance for friends and neighbors to get to know one another as we celebrate community," OPPWDD Commissioner Theodore Kastner said.

"OPWDD thanks our friends at NYS Parks and Special Olympics for joining us as we bring people together all across the state."

