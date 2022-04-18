New York State Parks hiring permanent and seasonal positions

Qualification exams for lifeguards are coming up over the next couple of weeks for the Niagara region.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation is seeking applications for permanent and seasonal positions, including lifeguards.

Currently, the State Parks are in crucial need for lifeguards. To qualify, applicants must be 15, although preference is give to people 18 or older, and have accepted and current certifications in the following Red Cross Courses:

Lifeguarding/First Aid/CPR/AED with Waterfront Skills Module

CPR/AED for the Professional Rescuer

First aid if not included in Lifeguard Training course material

Lifeguarding/First Aid/CPR/AED with Waterpark Skills Module certification for any lifeguard working at a park with water slides. An Agency training may be substituted for the Waterpark Module

More information about qualifications is available on the Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation website.

There are a couple lifeguard exam qualifications dates coming up for Western New York. People interested in testing can do so Saturday, April 30 at the Lockport YMCA at 1 p.m. and Saturday, May 7 at Niagara Falls high school at 8 a.m.

More dates and information about registration are available on the New York State website. Pre-registration for the exams is strongly encouraged.