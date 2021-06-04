Mask mandate for students protested by group in Alden

The group argues that with COVID-19 infection rates low, vaccinations on the rise, and mask restrictions lifted that restrictions should also be lifted for children.

ALDEN, N.Y. — A huge group of parents and community members gathered Thursday in Alden to protest the mandate that students still wear masks in school.

The Alden event was just one of a dozen rallies like it planned across the country.

The group began the event at 6 p.m. in Alden Town Park with a guest speaker and prayer, then moved to the village's triangle at 7:15 p.m. The group hopes similar protests will spring up across New York State.