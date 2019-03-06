The State Commission of Correction is investigating the death of Timothy Budek.

The 42-year-old man died inside Buffalo Central Booking. A spokesperson says “the Commission was notified of Timothy Burek’s death and is investigating. The Commission is awaiting autopsy report results. It is standard Commission practice not to discuss circumstances surrounding a death while an investigation is ongoing.”

Budek was arrested on South and Louisiana streets in the city Saturday afternoon on drug charges. He was held at central booking until his arraignment Sunday morning, but during a routine check of the cells, at around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, he was found unresponsive and pronounced dead.

Buffalo Police say there were no requests from Budek for medical help.

An autopsy was performed on Monday. There were no signs of external trauma found. Toxicology test results will take a few weeks.

The Commission investigates deaths to see if a jail or in this case central booking violated any minimum standards, regulations on how health care is provided.

If the Commission finds any possible criminal conduct, they will refer it law enforcement. Buffalo Police internal affairs division and homicide are also investigating Budek's death.

