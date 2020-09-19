New York State, WNY leaders respond to Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following news of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death on Friday night, New York State officials issued statements and took to social media to pay their respects to the women’s rights champion.
The court’s second female justice died Friday at her home in Washington of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, according to the Supreme Court. She was 87.
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand issued a statement Friday night:
"The world has lost a giant. A brilliant jurist, a resolute champion for justice and a trailblazer for women’s rights, Ruth Bader Ginsburg has left a legacy that will echo through history. Justice Ginsburg will forever be a feminist icon who inspired generations of young women, myself included, to follow their dreams, break through barriers, and never let gender stand in the way. She will be deeply missed, and my prayers are with her family and friends."
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer called Ginsburg a "trailblazer" in his tribute.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo paid tribute to Ginsburg's years of service on Twitter, while also mentioning her Brooklyn roots:
New York Lt. Governor was among the first to respond to Ginsburg's death.
Democratic Congressman Brian Higgins called her death "a painful blow to all Americans."
Republican Congressman Tom Reed shared a similar sentiment, thanking Ginsburg for her decades of public service in Washington:
Republican Congressman Chris Jacobs also issued a statement:
"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a force on the Supreme Court, never compromising her values, and impacting our nation for decades to come. She served our nation with integrity, was a role model for many, and raised the standard for debate and discourse. As the second woman to ever be nominated to the Supreme Court she broke barriers and all Americans, regardless of ideology, should recognize her incredible achievement and mourn her loss. My deepest condolences and prayers are with her family."
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz added on social media:
Ginsburg announced in July that she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for lesions on her liver, the latest of her several battles with cancer.
Her death just over six weeks before Election Day is likely to set off a heated battle over whether President Donald Trump should nominate, and the Republican-led Senate should confirm, her replacement, or if the seat should remain vacant until the outcome of his race against Democrat Joe Biden is known.