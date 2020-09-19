New York State, WNY leaders respond to Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death

The court’s second female justice died Friday at her home in Washington of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was 87.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following news of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death on Friday night, New York State officials issued statements and took to social media to pay their respects to the women’s rights champion.

The court’s second female justice died Friday at her home in Washington of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, according to the Supreme Court. She was 87.

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand issued a statement Friday night:

"The world has lost a giant. A brilliant jurist, a resolute champion for justice and a trailblazer for women’s rights, Ruth Bader Ginsburg has left a legacy that will echo through history. Justice Ginsburg will forever be a feminist icon who inspired generations of young women, myself included, to follow their dreams, break through barriers, and never let gender stand in the way. She will be deeply missed, and my prayers are with her family and friends."

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer called Ginsburg a "trailblazer" in his tribute.

Tonight, we mourn the passing of a giant in American history, a champion for justice, a trailblazer for women.



She would want us all to fight as hard as we can to preserve her legacy. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 18, 2020

Gov. Andrew Cuomo paid tribute to Ginsburg's years of service on Twitter, while also mentioning her Brooklyn roots:

NY’s heart breaks with the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.



During her extraordinary career, this Brooklyn native broke barriers & the letters RBG took on new meaning—as battle cry & inspiration.



Her legal mind & dedication to justice leave an indelible mark on America. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 19, 2020

New York Lt. Governor was among the first to respond to Ginsburg's death.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the definition of true strength and tenacity. All Americans are forever indebted for her service to our nation.



Honor her legacy by voting this November and respecting her last wish to protect our democracy.



Rest in power. — Kathy Hochul (@LtGovHochulNY) September 19, 2020

Democratic Congressman Brian Higgins called her death "a painful blow to all Americans."

The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a painful blow to all Americans. A legal pioneer of no equal, her innate decency, her intellect, and, importantly, her legal decisions will stand as a fitting tribute to all she gave this nation. #RIPRBG — Brian Higgins (@RepBrianHiggins) September 19, 2020

Republican Congressman Tom Reed shared a similar sentiment, thanking Ginsburg for her decades of public service in Washington:

Justice Ginsburg served her country to the fullest extent as a devoted public servant for decades. She was a great American and great American story.



May she rest in peace. Our heart goes out to her family and loved ones during this difficult time. — Tom Reed (@RepTomReed) September 18, 2020

Republican Congressman Chris Jacobs also issued a statement:

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a force on the Supreme Court, never compromising her values, and impacting our nation for decades to come. She served our nation with integrity, was a role model for many, and raised the standard for debate and discourse. As the second woman to ever be nominated to the Supreme Court she broke barriers and all Americans, regardless of ideology, should recognize her incredible achievement and mourn her loss. My deepest condolences and prayers are with her family."

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz added on social media:

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg smashed glass ceilings throughout her career and will go down as one of the most influential Supreme Court justices ever. We are a more equal and better nation because of her service. Thank you Madam Justice for your work and may you rest in peace. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) September 19, 2020

Ginsburg announced in July that she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for lesions on her liver, the latest of her several battles with cancer.