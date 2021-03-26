New York launches Excelsior Pass to use to enter theaters, arenas, other events

Each pass has a secure QR code, which businesses and venues can scan to verify proof of vaccination or COVID-19 negative test results.

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the launch of Excelsior Pass on Friday.

It is a free, voluntary platform that allows an individual to provide digital proof of being vaccinated or confirm a recent negative PCR COVID-19 test or antigen test result.

The new platform, developed in partnership with IBM, will help fast-track the reopening of businesses and event venues in accordance with New York State Department of Health guidelines.

The app is similar to an airplane boarding pass, where people will either print out their pass or store it on their smartphones, using the Excelsior Pass Wallet app. Each pass has a unique QR code, where participating businesses and venues can scan using a companion app to verify proof of COVID-19 negative test results or proof of vaccination.

"New Yorkers have proven they can follow public health guidance to beat back COVID, and the innovative Excelsior Pass is another tool in our new toolbox to fight the virus while allowing more sectors of the economy to reopen safely and keeping personal information secure," Governor Cuomo said.

"The question of public health or the economy has always been a false choice — the answer must be both. As more New Yorkers get vaccinated each day and as key public health metrics continue to regularly reach their lowest rates in months, the first-in-the-nation Excelsior Pass heralds the next step in our thoughtful, science-based reopening."

New York State is the first state in the United States to formally launch this potentially transformational technology. Two successful pilot demonstrations were held in recent weeks, along with a beta test, where thousands of New Yorkers participated in a limited roll out of the technology to provide feedback on user interface and results.

Interested New Yorkers can opt in to use Excelsior Pass and learn more by clicking here. Interested businesses can opt in and learn more by clicking here.