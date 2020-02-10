State investigation finds no 'criminal culpability' in India Cummings' death

The 27-year-old spent 17 days in custody over an alleged car theft in 2016. She later died Buffalo General Hospital after going into cardiac arrest.

ALBANY, N.Y. — A New York State investigation says there was no "criminal culpability" found in the death of India Cummings, who died after a visit to the Erie County Holding Center.

That announcement was made Friday afternoon by Attorney General Letitia James' Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit.

"The death of India Cummings was a terrible tragedy, and we mourn her loss alongside the loved ones and communities she leaves behind,” James said in a statement. "SIPU conducted an exhaustive review of all the evidence and did not find facts to support criminal charges.

"Our current grand jury secrecy laws mean we are unable to release the underlying evidence to Ms. Cummings’ family and the public. This is yet another example of the critical need for grand jury reform, so that we can be fully transparent with the public without violating the law."

The 27-year-old Cummings was arrested in Lackawanna and spent 17 days in custody over an alleged car theft in 2016. She died on February 21, 2016, at Buffalo General Hospital after going into cardiac arrest, according to the state.

The New York State Attorney General's office announced its investigation into Cummings' death in September of 2018.