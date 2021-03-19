New York State income tax deadline extended to May 17

New York's tax deadline will now match the federal government's tax deadline.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Editor's Note: The above video first aired on March 3, 2021.

New York State announced on Friday that it will extend its tax deadline to match the federal government's tax deadline.

The New York State income tax deadline will now be May 17, a 30-day extension from the original deadline.

State Budget Director Robert F. Mujica, Jr. said in a statement Friday that the extension "provides New Yorkers still coping with the complications of the COVID-19 pandemic ample time to file."

"This will shift approximately $6 billion of revenue from April to May and the State will make any necessary adjustments to cash-flow," Mujica added.

