New York State Fair to return to 13-day run next year

Schedule will allow for increased participation at State Fair and other county fairs that had coinciding dates.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York's State Fair will return to its 13-day format next year.

In an announcement from Albany, Governor Kathy Hochul said the move will allow for greater participation from fairgoers and vendors at not only the state fair, but several county fairs that had coinciding dates.

The length of the 180-year-old event has grown steadily over the years up to an 18-day run, traditionally wrapping up on Labor Day.

Governor Hochul also directed a review to look for ways to support and grow not only the State Fair, but county fairs as well. The review will also include fairgoer feedback regarding the State Fair's smoking policy.

"The Great New York State Fair is a celebration of this exciting place we all call home, and this year's Fair was no different, delivering a safe and fun event for all," Governor Hochul said. "Returning to a 13-day schedule next year ensures that fairgoers can once again experience all of their favorite shows, exhibits, vendors, and attractions around the New York State Fair while also supporting greater coordination with our county and youth fairs.

"This will provide an increased economic benefit to more communities and encourage New Yorkers to experience the best of agriculture and entertainment across the State. We are ready to help and support all fairs, and to do what's best for everyone to enjoy them."

The 2022 Great New York State Fair will run from Wednesday, August 24 to Labor Day, Monday September 5.