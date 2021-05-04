New York State extends eviction moratorium to August 31

The legislation aims to help New Yorkers who are experiencing economic hardships due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is extending the state's eviction moratorium.

The governor signed an extension to the COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act of 2020 and the COVID-19 Emergency Protect Our Small Businesses Act on Tuesday. The legislation aims to help New Yorkers who are experiencing economic hardships due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Under this legislation, protections prohibiting residential and commercial evictions, and foreclosure proceedings have been extended until August 31. Also included in this legislation are protections prohibiting credit discrimination and negative credit reporting related to the pandemic.

NEW: I just signed legislation that extends COVID protections to tenants & business owners until the end of August.



This will help ensure that vulnerable NYers who are facing eviction due to COVID hardship can keep their homes & businesses as we continue on the road to recovery. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 4, 2021

"As we approach the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, it is critical that we continue to protect both New York's tenants and business owners who have suffered tremendous hardship throughout this entire pandemic," Governor Cuomo said.

"Extending this legislation will help to ensure that vulnerable New Yorkers and business owners who are facing eviction through no fault of their own are able to keep their homes and businesses as we continue on the road to recovery and begin to build back our economy better than it was before."