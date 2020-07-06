New York State extends deadline to submit absentee ballots

New Yorkers can submit absentee ballots until the day of the election. In order to be counted, primary ballots must be postmarked by June 23.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation on Sunday extending the deadline to submit absentee ballots.

Under this legislation, New Yorkers can submit absentee ballots until the day of the election. In order to be counted, primary ballots must be postmarked by June 23.

Cuomo had previously issued executive orders allowing all New Yorkers to vote absentee in primary elections on the June 23. Every New Yorker who is registered to vote is set to receive a postage-paid absentee ballot application in the mail.

The governor also announced on Sunday that he will sign an executive order extending the deadline for school districts to receive school budget ballots. School budget ballots can be accepted by hand delivery through 5 p.m. on Tuesday or by mail to the school district through June 16.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our world, and while we are making great progress and the numbers keep going down, no New Yorker should have to choose between their health and their right to vote," Governor Cuomo said.