BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul was in Buffalo Tuesday morning to announce a grant of more than $3 million dollars for the Child & Family Services' Center for Resolution and Justice.

The collaboration of the Child & Family Services' Center for Resolution and Justice, the Center for Elder Law & Justice and Neighborhood Legal Services aims to help victims in Erie, Genesee, and Niagara counties. This will help victims take civil action against the people who victimized them, by the means of legal services, advocacy, and alternative dispute resolution.

"New York is committed to making sure crime victims receive the support they need in the immediate aftermath - and in the weeks, months, and years after," said Hochul. "Survivors of domestic and sexual violence, elder abuse, and other crimes are often faced with difficult circumstances and need a place to turn for help. This funding will provide vital assistance and offers a unique approach to resolving legal matters outside of the courtroom. These initiatives are an important step forward to protect our most vulnerable residents."

The New York Crime Victims Legal Help website will also expand to allow crime victims learn about their rights, find resources, and obtain help if needed. It started here in Western New York and now it'll be available for people everywhere in the state, except for New York City.

