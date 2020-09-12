New York State expands holiday toy, coat drive

The donation drive has been extended through December 18, and now gives New Yorkers the option of shipping donations.

NEW YORK STATE, USA — New York's annual statewide holiday toy and coat drive is now accepting shipped donations.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement on Wednesday, saying the donation drive to benefit families in need will now accept shipped donations of new unwrapped toys, coats and school supplies. In addition, the drive has been extended through December 18.

Cuomo says items can be sent to one of two locations -- the first is in Albany, while the second is in New York City -- to assist community-based organizations during the holiday season. New Yorkers can also make online purchases and have the items shipped directly to the receiving locations.

Any packages that have been ordered online should be ordered with a delivery date on or before December 18 and can be shipped to the following locations:

NYS Holiday Drive

655 West 34th St.

New York, New York 10001

NYS Holiday Drive

Empire State Plaza

P1 South Dock J

Albany, New York 12242

Exciting news! The Annual Holiday Toy & Coat Drive will now accept shipped packages to help New Yorkers in need this holiday season.



The drive has also been extended through December 18th.



Help spread some holiday cheer to those in need this year. https://t.co/n2TQES9TWf — State of New York 😷 (@NYGov) December 9, 2020

Meanwhile, the Office of General Services will continue to accept donations at various drop-off locations across the state now through December 18. Here in Western New York, the drop-off location is the Senator Walter J. Mahoney State Office Building, located at 65 Court Street in Buffalo.

The governor's office says COVID-19 protocols will be in effect at the donation sites to ensure everyone's safety. Some of these measures include requiring masks, social distancing and access to hand sanitizer.

"Time after time, we have seen countless examples of New Yorkers showing love, compassion and support for those struggling during this pandemic and this holiday season presents the perfect opportunity to bring a little bit of light into someone's life," Governor Cuomo said.