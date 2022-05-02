NYS expands home cooling assistance eligibility

Applications for the program open Monday, May 2.

NEW YORK — On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced an expanded eligibility for $15 million available in cooling assistance.

"For too many New Yorkers, relief from the stifling heat that summer brings each year is prohibitively expensive," Hochul said. "By expanding the eligibility guidelines for cooling assistance, we can help ensure that more low-income and disadvantaged households have the means to stay comfortable and safe when temperatures inevitably rise."

The state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance has expanded the eligibility of the aid available through the Home Energy Assistance Program. Now all people meeting certain income requirements are eligible, not just those who have a medical condition that is made worse by the heat.

To qualify, applicants must meet income threshold that vary for household size. For example, a family of four may have a gross monthly income of $5,249 a month or an annual gross income of $62,983.

The program covers the cost of an air conditioning unit and installation.

Applications will be available at local social services departments starting on Monday, May 2.

The program helped 11,300 people last year and an estimated 20,000 this year.