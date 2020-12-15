New York State DMV warning New Yorkers about various phishing scams

According to the DMV, the fraudulent text messages are made to look like they are from the New York State DMV and includes a link to a fake DMV website.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Did you recently receive a suspicious text from the New York State DMV asking you to update your contact information? The DMV says it may be a scam.

The New York State DMV is warning New Yorkers about various text message phishing schemes that are targeting its customers. According to the DMV, the fraudulent text messages are made to look like they are from the New York State DMV and includes a link to a fake DMV website.

"The messages ask the recipient to update their contact information in an attempt to gain access to sensitive personal data," the DMV said in an email to customers.

The DMV says if you receive a message like this you should delete the text right away. Do not provide any personal data.

The NYS DMV offers some tips to protect your information:

You should inspect all electronic communications you receive to confirm the message was generated from a legitimate source

You should look for telltale signs of phishing, such as poor spelling or grammar, the use of threats, or the URL does not match that of the legitimate website. If the message does not feel right, chances are it is not.

Don't click on links embedded in an unsolicited message from an unverified source.

Don't send your personal information via text. Legitimate businesses will not ask users to send sensitive personal information through text message.

Don't post sensitive information online.