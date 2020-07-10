New York State DMV encouraging residents to renew expired documents

The DMV is encouraging residents to renew their registrations and non-driver IDs online.

NEW YORK STATE, USA — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding New Yorkers to renew expired documents before November 3.

The extension on vehicle registrations and non-driver identification cards that expired during the month of March or after will not be valid following November 3, according to the DMV. This includes temporary auto dealer registrations.

Meanwhile, the DMV says driver licenses, permits and vehicle inspections that expired during the COVID-19 pandemic have been extended through at least November 3.

“The State took extraordinary steps to protect the health and safety of the public during the height of the COVID-19 health emergency including closing DMV offices and extending the validity of vital documents to reduce the burden on New Yorkers,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “As the extension for non-driver IDs and vehicle registrations sunsets, I encourage those who need to renew their documents to use our website; it is fast and easy to do. Those who need to schedule a road test, renew their driver license or get their vehicle inspected should not delay.”

Before you go to a DMV office, check if the service you want is available and make a reservation. #NYSDMV #ThursdayThoughts #ReservationsOnly pic.twitter.com/jMFLWROR7M — NYS DMV (@nysdmv) October 1, 2020

The DMV is encouraging residents to renew their registrations and non-driver IDs online. You can also renew a registration by mail. The DMV website explains how to renew a registration online here.

Anyone who needs to renew their driver license can do so online here. The DMV website also explains how to renew a non-driver ID here.