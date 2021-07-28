New York State Department of Transportation hiring 55 full-time positions

The New York State Department of Transportation will host a virtual job fair to find mechanic and maintenance workers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Department of Transportation is looking to fill about 55 full-time positions. NYSDOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez made the announcement at a press conference on Wednesday.

A virtual job fair will be hosted in partnership with the Department of Labor.

Positions available include highway maintenance, fleet administration and mechanics. Candidates must be over 18 year old, pass a drug test, have a valid Class A or B commercial driver's license, and be able to operate DOT heavy dump trucks within the first two weeks of employment.

Those who are hired will be trained and evaluated on special equipment operation. Physical labor, including work with backhoes, front end loaders and stump grinders, is required for most positions.

Happening now: Commissioner @MarieThereseNY Dominguez hosts a press conference in Western NY with @NYSLabor. DOT hiring more than 55 workers in the region in advance of snow and ice season, looking for plow drivers, mechanics and other essential workers. pic.twitter.com/agNwMvf9dr — NYSDOT (@NYSDOT) July 28, 2021

In the winter, maintenance workers will primarily work on ice and snow removal. Typical eight hour shifts can be extended to 12 hour shifts to make sure 24/7 coverage is available to fight winter storm conditions.

Maintenance employees responsibilities include bridge maintenance, guide rail repairs, tree pruning, and roadway patrold. Fleet mechanics make sure the department's fleet of equipment is ready for use.

Employees receive base pay with likely overtime pay, health benefits, paid vacation and sick leave.