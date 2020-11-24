NYSDOL: Buffalo, Niagara Falls unemployment rate increased in October

The metro area of Buffalo and Niagara Falls continues to have one of the highest unemployment rates in New York State.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Labor released preliminary local area unemployment rates for October 2020 on Tuesday.

The latest data from the New York State Department of Labor shows that most metro areas across New York State saw a slight increase from September to October, including the metro area of Buffalo and Niagara Falls. Meanwhile, Buffalo and Niagara Falls continues to have one of the highest unemployment rates in New York State.

According to the Department of Labor, Buffalo and Niagara Falls had the second highest unemployment rate in New York during the month of October. New York City once again had the highest unemployment rate, while the area of Orange-Rockland-Westchester had the third highest.