New York State Department of Labor: Beware of scams

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Labor (NYS DOL) is warning New Yorkers about several scams that appear to be going around.

The NYS DOL is advising New Yorkers to be vigilant in order to avoid being scammed. New Yorkers are being told to double check every email, text and social media message they receive from the NYS DOL, to make sure it is not a scam.

For every email you receive, the NYS DOL advises you double check the email address, adding "if an email appears fraudulent, it might be." The NYS DOL says you should look out for typos, suspicious URLs and unusual messaging.

Did you receive an email from the NYS DOL, but you're not sure if it's real? The NYS DOL says if you're unsure if an email is from them, simply tweet at them to confirm.

As for text messages, the NYS DOL says it will never reach out to you directly through a text message. If someone claims to be a representative from the department of labor via text, the NYS DOL says you should block that number and alert the department of labor right away. The NYS DOL says it will only send texts from the numbers 468-311 or 22751 or via DocuSign.

Text messages and emails aren't the only thing you should look out for, you should also be wary of fake accounts on social media. The NYS DOL advises that you double check all accounts before interacting with them. If any accounts follow or interact with you purporting to be the NYS DOL, you're advised to block and report them straight away.

Also, be sure to never give our your social security number over social media.

REMINDER: Scammers continue to pose as NYS DOL online to prey on New Yorkers who need help.



Please be vigilant and double-check every email, text, and social media message to confirm it is from NYS DOL. This one, for example, is a fraudster posing as us. pic.twitter.com/U9ZDVBekRL — NYS Department of Labor (@NYSLabor) February 9, 2021