New York State Craft Brewers Festival coming to Buffalo

The festival was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A celebration of New York State brewers is coming to Buffalo for a day filled with drinking, food and music.

The New York State Craft Brewers Festival is coming to Canalside on Sept. 25 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. New York State Brewers Association and Western New York Brewers Guild are hosting the event following a one year hiatus because of the COVID pandemic.

"Western New York has become such an important part of the entire New York State craft beer scene. We are so excited to be working with the Western New York Brewers Guild to showcase the incredible beer being produced from every region in the state at our first craft brewers festival in two years," said Paul Leone, executive director of New York State Brewers Association.

The festival will feature 45 craft breweries from around the state, with more that 20 from the Western New York region being represented. This is the only local brewery festival hosted by the brewers, which gives attendees the opportunity to meet the people behind the beer.

Live music will be performed by Gravy and food will be available from food trucks and artisan vendors. A Farm-to-Pint tent will showcase local farmers, hop producers, and maltsters. Organizers also plan on adding an exhibit on Buffalo's brewing history pre-prohibition.