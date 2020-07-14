New York State cracking down on work zone violations

"Operation Hardhat" is a statewide traffic enforcement detail which targets drivers who drive recklessly through work zones.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that New York will begin to crack down on work zone violations across the state.

"Operation Hardhat" is a statewide traffic enforcement detail which targets drivers who drive recklessly through work zones. The operation also aims to highlight the importance of safe driving along state highways when there is construction, maintenance and/or emergency operations.

Cuomo says the operation is a joint initiative between New York State Police, the New York State Department of Transportation and the Thruway Authority.

"New York's highway workers and first responders put their personal safety on the line every day to help ensure our roads and bridges remain safe and in good repair," Governor Cuomo said. "As New Yorkers, we have a responsibility to keep these essential workers out of harm's way - and that means slowing down, moving over and using common sense. We have zero tolerance for those who drives recklessly and endanger the lives of others."

The governor's office says state troopers will patrol active highway work zones throughout the summer. Troopers will also be present within work zones, dressed as highway maintenance workers to identify drivers who speed through a work zone, disobey flagging personnel or violate the state's Move Over Law.

There will also be additional unannounced enforcement efforts by the NYSDOH, troopers and the Thruway Authority in construction zones over the next few months.

During last year's operation with state police, 1,048 tickets were issued across New York.