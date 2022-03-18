NY cracking down on impaired driving during holiday weekend

State and local law enforcement agencies will be increasing patrols across New York to target impaired driving during the holiday weekend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While St. Patrick's Day has come and gone, the celebrations have not. If you plan on celebrating the holiday this weekend, make sure you do it responsibly.

Earlier this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that state and local law enforcement agencies will be increasing patrols across New York to target impaired driving during the holiday weekend. The STOP-DWI campaign started on Wednesday, March 16 and will continue through Sunday, March 20.

"This safety initiative is designed to reduce alcohol and drug-related traffic crashes and save lives," the governor's office said in a press release.

During last year's STOP-DWI campaign, over 47,000 tickets were issued across New York state for various traffic violations including impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding and not wearing a seatbelt. Of those tickets, 1,403 arrests were made for DWI.

"We all love celebrating St. Patrick's Day with family and friends, so make sure you're celebrating safely this year," Governor Hochul said. "I encourage all New Yorkers to plan for a safe ride home, so you can enjoy your celebration without endangering yourself and others."

New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said, "The State Police urges everyone to have a plan this St. Patrick's Day. There is nothing wrong with celebrating as long as you do so responsibly. If you are drinking, don't get behind the wheel -- plan ahead and make arrangements for a safe ride home. There's simply no excuse to get behind the wheel if you're impaired. One day of celebrating can quickly turn to tragedy because of impaired driving."