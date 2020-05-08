New York State crackdown on speeding starts Thursday

The enforcement campaign will run through August 12. 'Speed limits are not a suggestion, they are the law,' Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

ALBANY, N.Y. — A statewide crackdown on speeding is set to get underway Thursday.

New York State Police and local law enforcement will be out looking for those breaking the speed limit.

Data from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany's Rockefeller College shows speed was a contributing factor in 34 percent of all fatal crashes in the state from January through May of this year, up from 30 percent during the same time frame last year.

"Speed limits are not a suggestion, they are the law and they save lives," Gov. Andrew Cuomo. "There is no excuse for driving at high speeds. It's unnecessary and endangers everyone on the road, and I urge New Yorkers to be smart and slow down because it's not worth risking lives to save a few seconds on your next commute or trip to the store."

During the enforcement week, a 'No Excuses' PSA will air on broadcast and cable channels statewide. The New York State Department of Transportation will also have postings on the Variable Message Signs warning of the dangers of speeding.

State Police Superintendent Keith M. Corlett said, "There's no getting around the facts: Speeding is dangerous behavior that needlessly results in deaths and serious injuries. During this campaign and through enforcement efforts all year, our goal is to reduce speed related crashes and improve safe travel for everyone on New York's roadways. We urge all drivers, do your part to improve safety and obey posted speed limits, drive defensively, and put away your smart phone when you're behind the wheel."