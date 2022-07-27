New York State Court System looking for Spanish interpreters

The deadline to take the exam to see if you qualify is Thursday, August 4.

NEW YORK — Are you fluent in Spanish and looking for a job? The New York State Court System is looking for you.

The NYS Unified Court System will be administering the Court Interpreter for Spanish exam at test centers statewide on Sept. 9 and 10. Online exam applications must be filed by Thursday, August 4.

Court interpreters provide spoken language access by converting words and concepts expressed in English into Spanish and vice versa in the courtroom and other settings. They also provide sight translation of documents. They may also perform clerical tasks related to language services.

The exam is offered only in Spanish and there is room for advancement based on experience and performance.

Positions are available statewide. In 2020 the starting salary ranged from $57,166 to $61,466 based on location. To qualify you must possess a high school diploma or equivalent by the last date of the written exam, which is September 10.

An electronic application can be filed here. A working email address is required to complete the process and to receive admission and result notices. Once your application is successfully filed, you will be emailed an immediate receipt with an application ID number.