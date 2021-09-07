State, city leaders aim to prevent Buffalo buildings from being demolished

State Senator Sean Ryan says they are releasing a document with a statement of values that chart out a path to preserve the buildings instead of knocking them down.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Leaders from the state and City of Buffalo came together Friday to announce their recommendations to prevent buildings in the city from being demolished.

They say it's part of a project to help identify, protect, and restore Buffalo's architecture.

"The recommendations today focus on prioritizing preservation and preventing demolition," he said, "because in Buffalo the historic architecture, it's not just something that's in the past, it's in our future. Buffalo's historic architecture has played a major role in our recent economic resurgence."

The panel put together has recommended to implement a citywide moratorium on unnecessary demolitions until a formal plan is adopted.