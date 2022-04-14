NY implementing new measures to prevent spread of avian flu

The State Department of Agriculture and Markets took the proactive step to guard against the spread throughout the state's poultry population.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets is taking a proactive step to guard against the spread of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), more commonly referred to as avian flu, among the state's poultry population.

The department announced Friday the banning of all fowl auctions, sales, meets and swaps effective immediately and until further notice. The order expands a previously issued order banning all live fowl shows and exhibitions in the state.

Commissioner Richard Ball said so far, the department has had eight detection reports resulting in the loss of more than 10,000 birds.

“Avian influenza continues to be a growing and serious threat to all poultry and breeds of fowl in the United States, including New York," Ball said. "This order is an important step to further limit the co-mingling of birds in our state, which will help to slow the spread of this disease, keep our birds healthy, and safeguard our poultry industry. Commonsense steps like these are our best line of defense against this disease.”

Ball said the department is continuing to closely monitor the spread of HPAI and will assess the bans in late May to determine if they should remain in place through the summer months.