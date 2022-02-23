NY breast cancer organizations receive over $640K from Attorney General's office

The New York State Attorney General's office donated over $640,000 to five nonprofit organizations in New York.

NEW YORK — Several nonprofits that are leading the fight against breast cancer received a boost Wednesday from New York State.

The New York State Attorney General's office donated over $640,000 to five nonprofit organizations in New York. According to Attorney General Letitia James, the funds donated were recovered from a fake organization, the Breast Cancer Survivors Foundation, Inc. (BCSF), and from a telemarketer, Garrett Morgan, who mislead New Yorkers into donating to the fake breast cancer organization on Long Island.

The Attorney General's office reports that $644,054.79 was collected in restitution and was distributed to the American Cancer Society ($314,054.79), Living Beyond Breast Cancer ($225,000), West Islip Breast Cancer Coalition ($30,000), Babylon Breast Cancer Coalition ($35,000), and Manhasset Women’s Coalition Against Breast Cancer ($40,000).

"It is unconscionable that organizations and telemarketers preyed on the public’s generosity and deprived breast cancer patients of vital support during a time of tremendous physical, mental, and emotional distress," James said. "Today, I am honored to return these funds to the people and organizations that need them most. My office is proud to be a partner to these five incredible organizations and help them in supporting breast cancer patients and survivors throughout their journey."

The American Cancer Society, who is set to receive the largest allotment, says it plans on using the funds to increase breast cancer screenings in high poverty areas and for women who have never been screened or who are not up to date with screening. The organization says by partnering with community health centers, this initiative will focus predominantly on uninsured and underinsured women.