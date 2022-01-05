1.1 million New Yorkers impacted by 'credential stuffing'

Credential stuffing is 'a type of cyberattack that involves attempts to log in to online accounts using username and passwords stolen from other sites.'

NEW YORK — New York State Attorney General Letitia James says her office has alerted 17 companies of 'credential stuffing' cyber attacks that have impacted more than 1.1 million consumers.

The AG's office says credential stuffing is "a type of cyberattack that involves attempts to log in to online accounts using username and passwords stolen from other, unrelated online services." The attackers rely on the fact that some consumers use the same password across multiple sites.

An attacker may be able to access the consumer's personal information, as well as credit card information to be used to make fraudulent charges.

"Right now, there are more than 15 billion stolen credentials being circulated across the internet, as users’ personal information stand in jeopardy," said Attorney General James. "Businesses have the responsibility to take appropriate action to protect their customers’ online accounts and this guide lays out critical safeguards companies can use in the fight against credential stuffing. We must do everything we can to protect consumers’ personal information and their privacy."

James says her office notified the 17 companies that make up online retailers, restaurants and food delivery services. The office says they collected credentials on more than 1.1 million customer accounts through their investigation.

The Office of the Attorney General provides these safeguards to companies to better protect your information: