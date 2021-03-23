New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie tests positive for COVID-19

Heastie says he received a positive COVID-19 test Tuesday morning and is experiencing "extremely mild symptoms."

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie issued a statement Tuesday afternoon saying he has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Heastie, he received a positive COVID-19 test Tuesday morning and is experiencing "extremely mild symptoms." Heastie added that he got the first of two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 6.

Heastie says with the New York State budget deadline looming, he plans on staying in the Capital Region and will work from his residence in Albany.

"I am in frequent contact with my physician and look forward to a full recovery," Heastie said.

The State Assembly Speaker is also reminding New Yorkers to continue to take additional measures to stop the spread of the virus.