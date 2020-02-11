New York State agencies gear up ahead of projected winter weather

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Sunday, as the state braces for projected winter weather and high winds, Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged caution and detailed the preparations of state agencies.
"The weather system approaching the state tonight will bring a widespread, moderate snowfall to most upstate locations and wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour," Governor Cuomo said.
Locally, a Winter Weather Advisory, Wind Advisory and Lakeshore Flood Advisory have been issued for parts of Western New York. WGRZ's Storm Team 2 has all you need to know about local weather available here.
"Conditions could become dangerous, as slippery surfaces, reduced visibility and gusting winds will cause the potential for power outages and difficult travel," said Cuomo.
Motorists are advised to only drive if necessary, and to remember that snow plows travel at speeds of up to 35 miles per hour. This means that the plows could be driving much slower than the speed limit.
Snowplows are also large and heavy, and the governor's office reminds drivers that it can be difficult for these plows to maneuver and stop quickly. Drivers should keep their distance from the plows and not try to pass them.
According to the governor's office, 3,473 supervisors and operators for the Department of Transportation are ready to respond across the state. The DOT has 1,549 large plow trucks, 180 medium duty plow trucks and a variety of other equipment ready to deal with snow.
The Thruway Authority also is ready for the snow - the governor's office says there is over 120,000 tons of road salt on hand for its' use.
"We have state personnel and resources ready to assist as needed. Anyone venturing out in the next 48 hours should use extra caution," Cuomo added.
So how should you prepare?
The governor's office offered the following tips for New Yorkers who may have to drive during the projected winter weather:
- Use caution on bridges as ice can form quicker than on roads.
- Wet leaves on roadways can cause slippery conditions, making it important to drive at slower speeds when approaching patches of them.
- Make sure your car is stocked with blankets, a shovel, flashlight and extra batteries, extra warm clothing, set of tire chains, battery booster cables, quick energy foods and brightly colored cloth to use as a distress flag.
- Keep your gas tank full to prevent gasoline freeze-up.
- If you have a cell phone or two-way radio available for your use, keep the battery charged and keep it with you whenever traveling. If you should become stranded, you will be able to call for help, advising rescuers of your location.
- Make sure someone knows your travel plans.
- While driving, keep vehicles clear of ice and snow.
- Plan stops and keep distance between cars. Always match your speed to the road and weather conditions.