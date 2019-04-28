NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — New York State will start sending resources to communities along the Lake Ontario shoreline in an effort to prevent against flooding, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday.

"After waters on the Lake Ontario coastline rose to the highest levels in 20 years in 2017 resulting in devastating impacts to the shoreline, we know the importance of taking proactive steps to prevent potential flooding in the region," Cuomo said in a statement Sunday.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are deploying these resources to protect Lake Ontario's shoreline communities and mitigate rising water levels."

The state said 216,000 sandbags have been distributed to locations in Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Cayuga, Oswego, Jefferson, and St. Lawrence counties, via the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

In Sunday's statement, Cuomo said Lake Ontario's water level is more than one foot above average.

According to the latest update from the Army Corps of engineers earlier in the month, water had risen by six inches in the past month and was two inches higher than at the same time last year.

