New York Senate set to take up pot legalization deal

ALBANY, N.Y. — Lawmakers in New York are set to debate and consider a bill Tuesday that would legalize marijuana sales to people over the age of 21.

Legislative leaders in the state Senate plan to start debating the bill as early as 3 p.m. on Tuesday, with a vote expected later on in the evening. Assembly spokesperson Mike Whyland said the lower chamber expects to take up the bill Tuesday after the Senate.