New York Senate set to take up pot legalization deal

ALBANY, N.Y. — Lawmakers in New York are set to debate and consider a bill Tuesday that would legalize marijuana sales to people over the age of 21.
Legislative leaders in the state Senate plan to start debating the bill as early as 3 p.m. on Tuesday, with a vote expected later on in the evening. Assembly spokesperson Mike Whyland said the lower chamber expects to take up the bill Tuesday after the Senate.
It has taken years for the state's lawmakers to come to a consensus on how to legalize recreational marijuana in New York. New York would become the 16th state to legalize marijuana sales to adults.