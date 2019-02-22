BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A western New York prosecutor has dropped nearly three dozen low-level marijuana cases as the state moves to legalize the drug’s use recreationally.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn appeared Friday in Buffalo City Court. A judge granted Flynn’s request to dismiss violation and misdemeanor possession charges against 35 people with outstanding warrants for missing court appearances.

The move clears the docket of such cases and follows similar action by prosecutors in New York City.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown last month ordered police to stop making low-level marijuana arrests.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he’s confident the Legislature can vote to legalize recreational marijuana as part of the state budget, which is due on April 1.

RELATED: Buffalo Mayor orders police to stop enforcing low-level marijuana possession offenses