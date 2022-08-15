Police departments increasing patrols for Speed Awareness Week

From Sunday, Aug. 14 to Sunday, Aug. 21 the high-visibility enforcement campaign will work to stop speeding and prevent crashes caused by unsafe driving speeds.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This week, local police departments will be increasing patrols as part of New York State's Speed Awareness Week.

From Sunday, Aug. 14 to Sunday, Aug. 21 the high-visibility enforcement campaign will work to stop speeding and prevent crashes caused by unsafe driving speeds.

"There are countless risks and tragic consequences to speeding, and I want all New Yorkers to be mindful of the speed limits in your area," said Gov. Kathy Hochul. "This enforcement campaign will be crucial not only to catch speeders but also to encourage all drivers to maintain safe speeds on our roadways, and I encourage all New Yorkers to take your time and get to your destination safely."

According to the governor's office, 23,087 tickets for speeding were issued during Speed Awareness Week last year.

Additionally, from 2021 to 2020 there was an 11% increase in fatal crashes where speed was a contributing factor to the crash, an increase from 317 to 353. In total, 389 people died last year from crashes where speed was a contributing factor.

"GTSC is proud to support this enforcement campaign, once again, to not only raise awareness about the dangers of speeding but ensure the safety of all those traveling on New York's roadways," said Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Chair Mark Schroeder in a press release.

Data shows that fatal crashes caused by high speeds increases during the summer months.

Additionally, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says speeding causes: