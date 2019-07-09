BUFFALO, N.Y. — Free child seat inspections and assistance will be offered at locations across New York for the rest of the month of September.

The safety program is coordinated by the State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and the governor's traffic safety committee. Free inspections are also available for free year-round.

Having proper child safety seats can reduce the risk of deadly injuries by 71% for infants, and by 54% for toddlers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

"Learning how to properly install and use child safety equipment only takes a few minutes, but it can make a lifesaving difference in a crash," DMV commissioner and Traffic Safety Committee Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said in a statement.

Free child safety seat checks are planned throughout the month at the following Western New York locations:

September 10, 4-7 p.m., 181 E. Fairmount Avenue, Lakewood

September 11, 4-7 p.m., Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility, 5574 Niagara Street Extension, Lockport

September 14, 11-2 p.m., Town of Niagara Veteran's Memorial Park, 7000 Lockport Road, Niagara Falls

September 16, noon-4 p.m., Harvest House, 175 Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo

September 17, 2-6 p.m., Seneca Nation Library, 830 Broad Street, Salamanca

September 21, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Windom Fire Company, 3736 Abbott Road, Orchard Park

September 21, 9 a.m.-noon, Veteran's Park, 200 Niagara Street, Tonawanda

September 21, 2-5 p.m., Barker Fire Department, 1660 Quaker Road, Barker

