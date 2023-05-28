New York man wins 2023 Buffalo Marathon

James Dickinson was the first male finisher of the race.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Marathon kicked off early Sunday morning, and racers started crossing the finish line around 9 a.m.

James Dickinson of East Northport, New York was the first male finisher of the race with a time of 2 hours and 32 minutes. He had a pace of around 5 minutes and 49 seconds per mile.

More than 5,000 runners were out on the streets of Buffalo trying to compete in the races. Runners from 13 countries and 41 states participated this year.

"Last year, when we came out of COVID and we had a regular race, the numbers were down," said Greg Weber, executive director of the Buffalo Marathon.

"This is the first full year back, and everything is running really well, especially with the climb-in runners. We're not quite back to where we want to be but we're well on our way."