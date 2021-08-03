New York Lt. Governor releases statement following AG's investigation into Gov. Cuomo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul released a statement Tuesday afternoon following the Attorney General's independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against Gov. Cuomo.
After nearly five months, independent investigators appointed by the Attorney General concluded that Gov. Cuomo did sexually harass multiple women.
Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul statement:
"Sexual harassment is unacceptable in any workplace, and certainly not in public service. The Attorney General’s investigation has documented repulsive and unlawful behavior by the Governor towards multiple women. I believe these brave women and admire their courage coming forward.
No one is above the law. Under the New York Constitution, the Assembly will now determine the next steps.
Because Lieutenant Governors stand next in the line of succession, it would not be appropriate to comment further on the process at this moment."