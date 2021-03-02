New York law that critics said targeted transgender people repealed

The original 1976 law penalized loitering for the purpose of prostitution.

ALBANY, N.Y. — A New York state law from the 1970s aimed at curbing prostitution but that critics said had been enforced discriminatorily, particularly against transgender women of color, has been repealed.

A measure passed in both chambers of the state Legislature on Tuesday and was signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The original 1976 law penalized loitering for the purpose of prostitution. But opponents said it was vague, and its enforcement used as a method of harassment and profiling.

The repeal legislation noted that between 2012 and 2015, 85% of the arrests under the law were Black or Latina people.

"COVID exposed low tide in America and the 'walking while trans' policy is one example of the ugly undercurrents of injustices that transgender New Yorkers - especially those of color - face simply for walking down the street," Governor Cuomo said.

"For too long trans people have been unfairly targeted and disproportionately policed for innocent, lawful conduct based solely on their appearance. Repealing the archaic 'walking while trans' ban is a critical step toward reforming our policing system and reducing the harassment and criminalization transgender people face simply for being themselves. New York has always led the nation on LGBTQ rights, and we will continue that fight until we achieve true equality for all."