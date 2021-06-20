New York law gives nurses a voice in hospital staffing plans

'This legislation requires hospitals to create committees that include the very same staff who treat patients on the ground every single day,' Cuomo said.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation requiring general hospitals in the state to seek input from nurses and other staff in creating staffing plans that are to include specific guidelines on how many patients each nurse is assigned.

The law, signed Friday, requires hospitals to form committees composed of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, ancillary staff members providing direct patient care, and hospital administrators to form the staffing plans.

"The COVID-19 pandemic placed unprecedented strain on New York State's hospital systems and revealed a host of issues with regard to staffing and the effective allocation of resources," Governor Cuomo said.