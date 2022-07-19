New York launches statewide workplace sexual harassment hotline

The free and confidential hotline will provide legal advice to those experiencing sexual harassment while on the job.

ALBANY, N.Y. — If you are or have been the victim of sexual harassment at your job, there's a new resource available you can turn to for help.

New York State now has a free and confidential statewide workplace sexual harassment hotline. The hotline will be operated by the NYS Division of Human Rights and will connect workers who believe they've been victimized with pro-bono attorneys to advise them.

"Every worker deserves access to resources to protect themselves from sexual harassment," Gov. Hochul said. "New York State has taken action to make the workplace safer, more respectful, and more collaborative, and we will never stop working to support survivors and eliminate the scourge of sexual harassment."

In addition to the hotline, Gov. Hochul signed legislation earlier this year strengthening protections against retaliation for victims of discrimination and making clear that all public employers are subject to the Human Rights Law.

The Division of Human Rights will work with the National Employment Lawyers Association of NY, the NYS Bar Association and others to recruit the volunteer pro bono attorneys who will take part in this effort.