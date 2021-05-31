New York landmarks to be lit red, white and blue in commemoration of Memorial Day

ALBANY, N.Y. — Iconic landmarks around New York state will be lit red, white and blue Monday in commemoration of Memorial Day.
The lighting is in honor and remembrance of those who died in service to their country.
Division of Military and Naval Affairs Major General Raymond Shields said, "As New Yorkers enjoy this holiday weekend, I would urge them to think about - even for just a brief moment - the ultimate sacrifices made by our service men and women killed in our nation's wars, so that all Americans can enjoy peace and freedom. We owe them that much."
The landmarks that will be lit include:
- One World Trade Center
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- New York State Fairgrounds - Main Gate & Expo Center
- Niagara Falls
- Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- The Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex
- MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station
- Franklin D. Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge