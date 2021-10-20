Gov. Hochul visits groundbreaking of green hydrogen production facility in Genesee County

Plug Power will bring 68 jobs to the facility built on the long-time vacant STAMP site in the Town of Alabama.

ALABAMA, N.Y. — On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul was in the Town of Alabama to make a green jobs announcement at New York Science, Technology and Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) in Genesee County.

Plug Power will be bringing a green hydrogen plant to the long-vacant park that will employ 68 workers.

"We'll have North America's largest green hydrogen energy production facility here in the state of New York, but right here in Genesee County," Hochul said.

Hochul touted the creativity, as well as the need for this type of energy. She offered an anecdote about how green powered forklifts and other manufacturing vehicles are needed to turn the shipping industry green and pointed to the state's reliance on deliveries during the pandemic.

"The governor mentioned forklift trucks, but governor, we're actually doing vehicles now, we're doing large scale stationary products, we're around the world shipping products out of this region in New York to support everything," said Andrew Marsh, CEO and president of Plug Power.

Today’s event is a groundbreaking for a plan by Plug Power (which was announced 8 months ago) to build a “hydrogen production facility and electric substation” https://t.co/ZkMs9yzLuZ @WGRZ — Dave McKinley (@DaveMcKinley2) October 20, 2021

Plug Power's $290 million plan for STAMP was announced back in February, and since then the company has been awarded $113 million in tax breaks.

"That's $4 million per job," Investigative Post reporter Mark Scheer said after the announcement was made in March. "It's the largest subsidy deal in Western New York."

The tax incentives awarded to Plug Power are about eight times the incentives given to Tesla in south Buffalo, which were roughly $500,000 per job.

Hochul said she is excited to see jobs coming to the area.