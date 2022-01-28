NY requests $1.6 billion in extra COVID-19 rent relief

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday she's asking for $1.6 billion in federal funding to settle unpaid rent owed by tenants hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
New York has spent $1.3 billion of $2.4 billion in federal rent relief aid, according to the latest data from the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. Hochul said an extra $1.6 billion would cover about 174,000 applications for landlords who have not received rent relief yet.
It's unclear whether New York will receive the entire amount of federal aid requested.
"We delivered nearly $1.4 billion for renters struggling from the pandemic, but we must do more. New York State continues to demonstrate a large need for this federal funding," Gov. Hochul said.
"Our appeal to the Treasury to reexamine its reallocation formula to prioritize high-tenant states like New York represents the latest in our continued and vigorous advocacy for those still reeling from the financial impact of the pandemic. We need to ensure that all eligible tenants and landlords are able to tap into this critical assistance."