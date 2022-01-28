NY requests $1.6 billion in extra COVID-19 rent relief

Hochul said an extra $1.6 billion would cover about 174,000 applications for landlords who have not received rent relief yet.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday she's asking for $1.6 billion in federal funding to settle unpaid rent owed by tenants hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York has spent $1.3 billion of $2.4 billion in federal rent relief aid, according to the latest data from the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. Hochul said an extra $1.6 billion would cover about 174,000 applications for landlords who have not received rent relief yet.

It's unclear whether New York will receive the entire amount of federal aid requested.

"We delivered nearly $1.4 billion for renters struggling from the pandemic, but we must do more. New York State continues to demonstrate a large need for this federal funding," Gov. Hochul said.